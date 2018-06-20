Australia's APN Outdoor Group receives $803 mln takeover offer from France's JCDecaux

June 21 (Reuters) - Australia’s APN Outdoor Group Limited said on Thursday it received a A$1.09 billion ($803.00 million) or A$6.52 per share, takeover offer from French advertising company JCDecaux, and said it had commenced an assessment of the offer.

The JCDecaux offer is at a 11.5 percent premium to the closing level of APN shares on Wednesday.

The French firm had said on Wednesday it had submitted an indicative and non-binding offer to buy APN.