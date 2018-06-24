FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 24, 2018 / 11:31 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

oOh!media Limited emerges winner for HT&E's Adshel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 25 (Reuters) - Media company HT&E Limited said on Monday it will sell its out of home business, Adshel, to oOh!media Limited for an implied enterprise value of A$570 million ($424.02 million).

HT&E said oOh!media Limited will buy its bus stop advertising business bringing to an end an international tussle for dominance in Australia’s lucrative outdoor ad market between French advertising company JCDecaux , Australia’s APN Outdoor Group and oOh!media

$1 = 1.3443 Australian dollars Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru

