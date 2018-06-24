oOh!media Limited emerges winner for HT&E's Adshel

June 25 (Reuters) - Media company HT&E Limited said on Monday it will sell its out of home business, Adshel, to oOh!media Limited for an implied enterprise value of A$570 million ($424.02 million).

HT&E said oOh!media Limited will buy its bus stop advertising business bringing to an end an international tussle for dominance in Australia’s lucrative outdoor ad market between French advertising company JCDecaux , Australia’s APN Outdoor Group and oOh!media