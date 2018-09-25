FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 25, 2018 / 11:53 PM / Updated 31 minutes ago

JCDecaux's APN Outdoor buy gets foreign investment regulator's nod

1 Min Read

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Billboard operator APN Outdoor Group said on Wednesday that the Australian Foreign Investment Review Board has approved its acquisition by French advertiser JCDecaux SA.

JCDecaux struck a deal to buy APN Outdoor in late June with a sweetened A$1.12 billion ($811.78 million) offer. The takeover passed a major hurdle in August when it was cleared by the Australian competition regulator.

The deal still needs to be approved by APN shareholders.

$1 = 1.3797 Australian dollars Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; editing by Richard Pullin

