JCDecaux's APN Outdoor buy gets foreign investment regulator's nod

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Billboard operator APN Outdoor Group said on Wednesday that the Australian Foreign Investment Review Board has approved its acquisition by French advertiser JCDecaux SA.

JCDecaux struck a deal to buy APN Outdoor in late June with a sweetened A$1.12 billion ($811.78 million) offer. The takeover passed a major hurdle in August when it was cleared by the Australian competition regulator.

The deal still needs to be approved by APN shareholders.