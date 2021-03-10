Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Apollo, GE keep Paul Weiss busy as bigger deals dominate first quarter

By Arriana McLymore

1 Min Read

Lawyers at Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison have been working double time on high-value transactions as companies make up for last year’s coronavirus-crimped deal pipeline.

The firm played a lead role on two major deals announced Wednesday, representing General Electric in its $30 billion aircraft leasing unit sale to AerCap Holdings and advising Apollo Global Management’s Diamond Resorts in its $1.4 billion sale to Hilton Grand Vacations.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3rC7T0j

