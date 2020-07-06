Apollo launches platform to make large loans - WSJ

July 6 (Reuters) - Buyout firm Apollo Global Management Inc is creating a $12 billion platform to provide companies with loans of about $1 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing company executives.

Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala Investment Co is the lead backer of the venture, the report on.wsj.com/2Ayu7el said, adding that Apollo plans to pull in additional capital from other investors.

Apollo Global did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. (Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)