Financial Services and Real Estate
July 6, 2020 / 11:23 AM / Updated an hour ago

Apollo launches platform to make large loans - WSJ

1 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) - Buyout firm Apollo Global Management Inc is creating a $12 billion platform to provide companies with loans of about $1 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing company executives.

Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala Investment Co is the lead backer of the venture, the report on.wsj.com/2Ayu7el said, adding that Apollo plans to pull in additional capital from other investors.

Apollo Global did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. (Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below