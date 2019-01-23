Basic Materials
January 23, 2019 / 7:16 AM / Updated 34 minutes ago

REFILE-Apollo Global to acquire RPC for 3.3 bln pounds

1 Min Read

(Changes media packaging code, corrects dateline to Jan 23 from Jan 22)

Jan 23 (Reuters) - RPC Group said on Wednesday Apollo Global Management agreed to buy Europe’s biggest plastics packaging maker for 3.3 billion pounds ($4.28 billion) in cash, ending months of negotiations.

The per-share offer of 782 pence represents a premium of 15.6 percent to RPC’s closing price of 683.6 pence on Sept. 7, the last trading day before the offer period began. ($1 = 0.7717 pounds) (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below