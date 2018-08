(Removes extraneous characters from headline)

NEW YORK, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Alternative asset manager Apollo Global Management LLC said on Thursday second-quarter economic net income fell 40.9 percent from a year ago to $108.5 million.

Quarterly economic net income per share came in at 27 cents, missing analysts’ expectations for 54 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, and compared to 46 cents a year earlier. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin in New York Editing by Nick Zieminski)