Apollo names ex-SEC chief Clayton as non-executive chairman

March 22 (Reuters) - Apollo Global Management Inc on Monday appointed former U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) chief Jay Clayton as non-executive chairman of its board and said Co-Founder Marc Rowan will formally assume the role of chief executive officer.

Rowan was appointed as Apollo’s CEO after Co-Founder Leon Black stepped down from the post in January, following an independent review of his ties to the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.