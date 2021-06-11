Apollo Global to add five new board members

(Reuters) - Private equity firm Apollo Global Management Inc said on Friday it will add David Simon, chief executive officer of Simon Property Group Inc, to its board along with four members from Athene Holding Ltd.

Athene CEO Jim Belardi, along with its directors Mitra Hormozi, Marc Beilinson and Lynn Swann will join Apollo’s board upon closing of the merger with Athene, which is expected around January 2022.

The new appointments come after Leon Black, who co-founded Apollo 31 years ago, left his executive positions at the company earlier this year, a surprise move that added to a series of corporate governance changes triggered by a review of his ties to late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Last month, Apollo said co-founder Joshua Harris will step down from his day-to-day role at the firm after the $11 billion all-stock merger with annuities provider Athene closes next year.

Apollo had about $461 billion of assets under management as of March 31, 2021.