Apollo's $11 billion Athene buy keeps five U.S. law firms billing

Apollo Global Management’s multi-billion dollar shopping spree is keeping its law firms busy. The private equity giant said Monday that it tapped Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom as advisors in its $11 billion all-stock deal to buy insurance affiliate Athene, which is being represented by Sidley Austin.

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett is representing the conflicts committee of Apollo’s board of directors, while Latham & Watkins is advising the special committee and disinterested members of Athene’s board.

