For this Florida law firm CFO, competition takes many forms

It’s been a busy year for Heath Eskalyo, a partner and chief financial officer at Florida-based midsize law firm Kelley Kronenberg. Eskalyo, who helps lead the firm as one of three principal partners, presided over an expansion of the firm’s office footprint, revenue and headcount, all while creating a side business tied to his other calling: triathlons.

Eskalyo has been competing in triathlons for about three decades. This month he launched an app called CREDO Tri, whose promotional materials say it will “revolutionize triathlon preparation.” The app helps prepare triathletes for races and contains motivational quotes and training tips delivered by pro athletes.

