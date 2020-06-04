Appeal of Aranesp false claims suit was timely, but judge skipped a step – 2nd Circuit

A former Amgen sales rep filed a timely appeal from the dismissal of his False Claims Act lawsuit against 16 Florida and Georgia-based oncology practices and a drug distributor even though he missed the usual 30-day deadline by three weeks, a federal appeals court held on Wednesday.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Don Hanks was entitled to rely on a procedural rule that extends the appellate deadline to 60 days for suits in which the U.S. is a “party,” even though the U.S. had intervened in Hanks’ 2008 lawsuit in 2012 solely to consummate a $762 million global settlement with Amgen over its marketing practices and federal and state reimbursements for Aranesp, Neulasta and Enbrel.

