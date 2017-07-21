D.C. Circuit upholds e-cigarette ban on planes

A federal appeals court on Friday upheld a 2016 U.S. Department of Transportation regulation banning the use of electronic cigarettes on commercial aircraft based on an existing law banning smoking.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit said in a 2-1 decision that the transportation department acted properly in issuing a 2016 final rule that amended the definition of "smoking" to include e-cigarettes.

