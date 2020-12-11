Appeals court gives new life to N.Y. False Claims Act lawsuit over unclaimed death benefits

A New York appeals court on Thursday resurrected a long-running lawsuit that accuses MetLife, Prudential, AXA Financial and several other life-insurance companies of concealing that they were holding billions of dollars in unclaimed death benefits that should have been transferred to the state as abandoned property.

A four-judge panel of the New York Appellate Division overturned most of a 2019 ruling that dismissed the action first filed in 2010 by Total Asset Recovery Services (TARS) on behalf of the state.

