Sept 3 (Reuters) - Apple Inc plans to delay updates to its next mobile operating system that would change how ads are targeted on iPhones and iPads, technology news website The Information reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. (bit.ly/31UJQz9) (Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)