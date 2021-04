(Corrects typographical error in headline)

April 22 (Reuters) - Apple Inc will expand its advertising business, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing two people familiar with its plans.

The iPhone maker is planning to add a second advertising slot, in the "suggested" apps section in its App Store search page, according to the report. (on.ft.com/3sG7Ikn) (Reporting by Sneha Bhowmik; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)