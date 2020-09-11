Apple revises App Store guidelines, loosening some in-app payment rules

FILE PHOTO: An Apple logo hangs above the entrance to the Apple store on 5th Avenue in the Manhattan borough of New York City, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

(Reuters) - Apple Inc AAPL.O on Friday published a revision of some of its App Store review guidelines here, loosening some restrictions on streaming game services, online classes and on when developers must use its in-app purchase system that charges a 30% commission.

The company made the changes after criticism from developers over its App Store practices and after some of its rivals such as Microsoft Corp MSFT.O and Alphabet Inc's GOOGL.O Google declined to launch their streaming game platforms on iPhones because of Apple's rules.