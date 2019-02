Feb 27 (Reuters) - Apple Inc said on Wednesday it plans to lay off 190 employees in its self-driving car program, Project Titan.

Apple said in a filing with California regulators that it plans to lay off 190 people from Santa Clara facilities near its Cupertino headquarters. The reductions, first reported by CNBC, take effect on April 16. A company spokesman confirmed that headcount reduction is from its self-driving car program. (Reporting by Stephen Nellis Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)