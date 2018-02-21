Plaintiff seeks order to preserve iPhone batteries as evidence for fraud case

A California man who sued Apple Inc alleging the company defrauded him and other consumers by concealing iPhone battery defects on Saturday again asked a federal judge to issue a preliminary injunction forcing Apple to preserve batteries it is replacing as part of a rebate program.

Keaton Harvey, who sued Apple in December, initially called for the injunction in mid-January, a few weeks after filing his lawsuit. He said he feared Apple would recycle all of the returned batteries, destroying critical evidence.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2omNtc7