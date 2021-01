FILE PHOTO: The Apple Inc logo is seen hanging at the entrance to the Apple store on 5th Avenue in Manhattan, New York, U.S., October 16, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Segar

(Reuters) - Apple Inc said on Tuesday that it had named Monica Lozano, chief executive officer of College Futures Foundation, to its board.

Lozano also serves on the boards of Target Corp and Bank of America Corp.