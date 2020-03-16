CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-French antitrust body fines Apple 1.1 bln euros for anti-competitive behaviour

(Corrects fine amounts which were reversed in authority’s statement, paragraph 2)

PARIS, March 16 (Reuters) - France’s competition watchdog on Monday fined iPhone maker Apple 1.1 billion euros for anti-competitive behaviour in its distribution network and an abuse of economic dependence on its resellers.

Apple wholesalers Tech Data and Ingram Micro were also fined 76 million and 63 million euros, respectively, for unlawfully agreeing on prices, the authority said.

“Apple and its two wholesalers have agreed not to compete with each other and to prevent distributors from competing with each other, thereby sterilising the wholesale market for Apple products,” the authority’s head Isabelle de Silva said.