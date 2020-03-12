French watchdog set to fine Apple over anti-competitive behaviour - sources

PARIS, March 12 (Reuters) - France’s competition watchdog is set to fine iPhone maker Apple next Monday over anti-competitive behaviour in its distribution and sales network, two sources close to the matter said on Thursday.

One of the sources said the competition authority will give a decision on the matter on Monday, confirming an earlier report by online news website Politico Europe. (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain Additional reporting by Gwénaëlle Barzic Editing by Geert De Clercq and David Evans)