Apple's new phone software speeds up older devices

SAN JOSE, June 4 (Reuters) - Apple Inc on Monday unveiled the latest version of its operating system for the iPhone and iPad, iOS 12, saying it would make older devices such as the iPhone 6 work better.

At its annual developer conference in San Jose, Apple said that iOS 12 could carry out simple tasks, such as opening apps, up to twice as fast as its predecessor, iOS 11. The company said the operating system would work on the same devices as iOS 11. (Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Jose; Editing by Peter Henderson and Richard Chang)