Aug 13 (Reuters) - Apple Inc said on Thursday it removed popular video game Fortnite from its App Store after developer Epic Games enabled a direct payment feature that violated the iPhone maker’s in-app payment guidelines.

Epic said it has taken legal action "to end Apple's anti-competitive restrictions on mobile device marketplaces."