Aug 28 (Reuters) - Apple Inc said on Friday it had terminated “Fortnite” creator Epic Games’ account on its app store, following a legal battle between the two over the iPhone maker’s in-app payment guidelines.

The move will not affect Epic Games’ Unreal Engine, a software tool relied on by hundreds of other app makers, Apple said. (Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru and Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)