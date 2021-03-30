Epic Games files complaint against Apple with UK regulator

STOCKHOLM, March 30 (Reuters) - Epic Games said on Tuesday it had filed a complaint with Britain’s competition regulator in support of its investigation into Apple Inc’s anticompetitive behavior.

The UK Competition and Markets Authority said earlier here this month it had opened an investigation into Apple after complaints that the iPhone maker's terms and conditions for app developers were unfair and anti-competition. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee, European Technology & Telecoms Correspondent, based in Stockholm)