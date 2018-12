Dec 13 (Reuters) - Apple Inc said on Thursday it would invest $1 billion to build a new campus in North Austin, Texas.

The iPhone manufacturer also plans to set up new sites in Seattle, San Diego and Culver City, California as well as expand existing operations in Pittsburgh, New York and Boulder, Colorado over the next three years. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)