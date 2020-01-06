Westlaw News
January 6, 2020 / 9:44 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

IN BRIEF: Apple paid its top lawyer more than $25 mln for 2019

Caroline Spiezio

1 Min Read

Apple Inc paid its top lawyer more than $25.2 million in fiscal year 2019, a 5.5% dip from the previous year, the technology company disclosed on Friday in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

General counsel Katherine Adams’ 2019 pay came mostly in the form of stock awards, according to the filing, which totaled more than $21.6 million. The rest of her earnings included $1 million in salary, more than $2.5 million in nonequity incentives, a post-Dodd Frank form of cash pay, and $41,384 in all other compensation.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2SZIM9k

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below