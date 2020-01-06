IN BRIEF: Apple paid its top lawyer more than $25 mln for 2019

Apple Inc paid its top lawyer more than $25.2 million in fiscal year 2019, a 5.5% dip from the previous year, the technology company disclosed on Friday in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

General counsel Katherine Adams’ 2019 pay came mostly in the form of stock awards, according to the filing, which totaled more than $21.6 million. The rest of her earnings included $1 million in salary, more than $2.5 million in nonequity incentives, a post-Dodd Frank form of cash pay, and $41,384 in all other compensation.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2SZIM9k