FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Funds News
May 10, 2018 / 3:34 PM / Updated an hour ago

Goldman Sachs, Apple to launch joint credit card - WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs and Apple Inc are preparing to launch a joint credit card as early as next year, the Wall Street Journal reported here on Thursday.

Apple will replace its rewards-card partnership with Barclays, the report added.

In February, Apple was in talks with Goldman to offer financing to shoppers buying Apple products, including iPhones, the Journal had reported at the time.

A Goldman Sachs spokesman declined to comment, while Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.