FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Funds News
October 5, 2018 / 4:59 PM / Updated an hour ago

Einhorn's Greenlight exits Apple on U.S.-China trade war fears

1 Min Read

Oct 5 (Reuters) - David Einhorn’s Greenlight Capital sold its remaining shares of Apple Inc on growing fear of “Chinese retaliation against America’s trade policies”, according to a letter sent by the hedge fund to investors.

Einhorn in August slashed his bet on Apple by 77 percent to 142,100 shares. The firm sold the remaining Apple stock on Aug. 31 at $228 per share.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The company’s shares were down 2 percent at $223.43 on Friday. (Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.