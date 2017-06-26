RPT-Apple working with Hertz to test self-driving technology - BBG

(Repeats with no change to text)

June 26 (Reuters) - Apple Inc is leasing a small fleet of cars from rental company Hertz Global Holdings Inc to test self-driving technology, Bloomberg reported on Monday.

Hertz shares were up 13.5 percent at $10.82, while shares of Apple were slightly down.

Apple is renting Lexus RX450h sport-utility vehicles from Hertz's Donlen fleet-management unit, according to the Bloomberg report, citing documents released recently by the California Department of Motor Vehicles. (bloom.bg/2tdqm8n)

The iPhone maker is concentrating on technology for self-driving cars, Chief Executive Tim Cook said earlier this month in an interview with Bloomberg.

Hertz and Apple were not immediately available for comment.

Alphabet Inc's self-driving car unit Waymo announced a similar partnership with Avis Budget Group Inc , earlier on Monday, to offer fleet support and maintenance services for its fleet of autonomous vehicles. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)