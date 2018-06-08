FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 8, 2018 / 10:18 AM / Updated 22 minutes ago

Apple warns suppliers of lower parts orders for new iPhones - Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 8 (Reuters) - Apple Inc has asked its supply chain to manufacture about 20 percent fewer components for iPhones in the latter half of 2018, the Nikkei Asian Review on Friday cited industry sources as saying, sending the iPhone maker’s stock down 2 percent.

Apple expects total shipments of iPhones to be launched this year to be 80 million, less than the 100 million shipments that Apple planned for around the same time last year, the financial newspaper said.

Shares of Apple, which usually launches iPhones in the second half of the year, fell 2.2 percent to $189.20.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. (Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

