Apple says no new business for supplier Wistron after India plant violence

FILE PHOTO: Men wearing protective face masks walk past broken windows of a facility run by Wistron Corp, a Taiwanese contract manufacturer for Apple, in Narsapura near the southern city of Bengaluru, India, December 14, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Apple Inc said on Saturday it had placed contract manufacturer Wistron on probation and would not give the Taiwanese firm new business until it took corrective actions following lapses at its southern India plant.

Early findings of an Apple audit, which followed violence at the Wistron plant in southern Karnataka state last weekend, show violations of the U.S. tech giant’s ‘Supplier Code of Conduct’, Apple said in a statement.

Wistron failed to implement proper working hour management processes, which “led to payment delays for some workers in October and November,” Apple said.

In a statement earlier on Saturday, Wistron admitted some workers at its southern Indian plant had not been paid properly and said it was removing a top executive overseeing India business.