Jan 11 (Reuters) - Apple Inc plans to release three new iPhone models this year, including a successor to its struggling XR model, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

The iPhone maker also intends to introduce new camera features, WSJ reported on.wsj.com/2TGpYJ2, citing people familiar with the matter.

Apple was not immediately available for comment outside regular business hours. (Reporting by Gaurika Juneja in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)