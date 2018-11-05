Apple cancels production boost for iPhone XR- Nikkei

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Apple Inc has told its smartphone assemblers Foxconn and Pegatron to halt plans for additional production lines dedicated to the iPhone XR which launched last month, the Nikkei reported s.nikkei.com/2PHPYWb on Monday.

Apple had also asked Wistron, a smaller iPhone assembler, to stand by for rush orders, but the company will receive no orders for the iPhone XR this season, the report said, citing supply chain sources.

“For the Foxconn side, it first prepared nearly 60 assembly lines for Apple’s XR model, but recently uses only around 45 production lines as its top customer said it does not need to manufacture that many by now,” the Nikkei quoted a source as saying.

Apple did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment. (Reporting by Philip George in Bengaluru Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)