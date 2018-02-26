Apple plans giant high-end iPhone, lower-priced model - Bloomberg

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Apple Inc is preparing to release three new smartphones later this year, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the products.

The trio will include the largest ever iPhone, an upgraded handset the same size as the current iPhone X and a less expensive model with some of the flagship phone’s key features.

The iPhone maker is already running production tests with suppliers and is expected to announce the new phones this fall. However, the plans could still change, the report said. (bloom.bg/2HNO4wg)

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)