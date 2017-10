Oct 27 (Reuters) - Pre-orders for Apple Inc’s iPhone X are “off the charts”, the company said on Friday.

Pre-orders for the much-anticipated 10th anniversary phone started from 12.01 am PT (0701 GMT) on Friday.

“We can see from the initial response, customer demand is off the charts,” an Apple spokeswoman told Reuters. (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)