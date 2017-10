Oct 19 (Reuters) - Apple Inc’s shares fell 1.5 percent in premarket trading on Thursday on growing concerns about muted demand for the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus.

The company has cut orders for both models by about 50 percent for November and December, Taiwan-based Economic Daily News reported, citing a supply chain official. (bit.ly/2l4c0EH)

Apple could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)