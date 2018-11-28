Apple's iPhone XR is company's best-selling model, executive says

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Apple Inc’s iPhone XR has been the company’s best-selling iPhone model every day since it went on sale in mid-October, a company executive told Reuters on Wednesday.

The iPhone XR, which costs $749, was announced in September alongside two other models, the iPhone XS and XS Max, which start at $999. The XR brings many key features of those pricer phones to a lower price point, and analysts widely viewed it as Apple’s effort to bring new features like facial recognition unlocking and its newest processing chip to a wider set of buyers. (Reporting by Stephen Nellis; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)