Company News
November 28, 2018 / 8:59 PM / Updated 29 minutes ago

Apple's iPhone XR is company's best-selling model, executive says

Stephen Nellis

1 Min Read

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Apple Inc’s iPhone XR has been the company’s best-selling iPhone model every day since it went on sale in mid-October, a company executive told Reuters on Wednesday.

The iPhone XR, which costs $749, was announced in September alongside two other models, the iPhone XS and XS Max, which start at $999. The XR brings many key features of those pricer phones to a lower price point, and analysts widely viewed it as Apple’s effort to bring new features like facial recognition unlocking and its newest processing chip to a wider set of buyers. (Reporting by Stephen Nellis; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

