Apple drops plans for data centre in Ireland due to planning delays - RTE

DUBLIN, May 10 (Reuters) - Apple will not proceed with a planned data centre in Athenry, Ireland, because of delays in the planning approval process, RTE reported on Thursday citing a company statement.

Apple had announced plans in February 2015 to build the facility in a rural location in the west of Ireland to take advantage of green energy sources nearby, but the project has faced a two-year delay due to planning objections. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin, writing by Estelle Shirbon, Editing by Alistair Smout)