July 11, 2018 / 6:22 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Japan watchdog: Apple may have breached antitrust rules with iPhone

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 11 (Reuters) - Japanese regulators on Wednesday said Apple Inc may have breached antitrust rules by forcing mobile service providers to sell its iPhones cheaply and charge higher monthly fees, denying consumers a fair choice.

The Fair Trade Commission (FTC) said that Apple had forced NTT Docomo Inc , KDDI Corp and SoftBank Group Corp to offer subsidies and sell iPhones at a discount.

The FTC, which began looking into Apple’s sales practices in 2016, did not punish Apple as the U.S. company had agreed to revise its contracts with the carriers, it said. (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki and Yoshiyasu Shida; Editing by Ritsuko Ando)

