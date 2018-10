A U.S. judge on Monday rejected Apple Inc’s bid to dismiss a lawsuit by consumers who said it quietly slowed down older models of iPhones just as it was launching newer models, to induce them to buy replacement phones or batteries.

U.S. District Judge Edward Davila in San Jose, California largely allowed the consumers to move ahead with damages claims under federal and state computer fraud and privacy laws.

