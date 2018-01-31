California court casts doubt on class certification in iPhone suit

A California appeals court on Monday said a trial court had erred by certifying a class action by consumers suing Apple Inc over alleged power button defects in certain iPhone models but stopped short of reversing the order.

In a unanimous decision, the three-judge panel of the Fourth Division of California’s Court of Appeals said it would not grant Apple’s request to outright reverse the certification but ordered the trial court judge to revisit the issue and apply the correct legal standard in considering plaintiffs’ experts.

