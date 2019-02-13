Company News
February 13, 2019 / 4:46 PM / Updated 4 hours ago

U.S. SEC accuses former Apple lawyer of insider trading

1 Min Read

Feb 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday filed a lawsuit accusing a former lawyer at Apple Inc of insider trading ahead of the iPhone maker’s quarterly earnings announcements.

In a complaint filed in New Jersey federal court, the SEC said Gene Levoff exploited his position as a senior lawyer and member of Apple’s disclosure committee to conduct illegal trading that resulted in about $382,000 of illegal profits and avoided losses. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)

