April 2, 2018 / 6:05 PM / a day ago

Apple plans to replace Intel chips in Macs with its own from 2020-Bbg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 2 (Reuters) - Apple Inc is planning to use its own chips in Mac computers beginning as early as 2020, replacing processors from Intel, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Intel shares were down 8.9 percent at $47.45.

The initiative, code named Kalamata, is still in early developmental stages but comes as part of a bigger strategy to make Apple's family of devices work more similarly and seamlessly together, according to the report. (bloom.bg/2EekVrf)

Apple and Intel did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

