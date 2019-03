March 18 (Reuters) - Apple Inc in a surprise announcement on Monday launched 10.5-inch iPad Air and a 7.9-inch iPad Mini ahead of its March 25 event.

The iPhone maker had said it would hold a media event on March 25, where it was expected to launch next-generation AirPods, an AirPower wireless charging mat and a new affordable iPad.

The Apple webstore has been down since Sunday evening, prompting speculations of a launch. (Reporting by Sayanti Chakraborty in Bengaluru)