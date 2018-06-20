FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 20, 2018 / 6:53 AM / Updated an hour ago

UPDATE 1-Nordea launches Apple Pay in Norway, DNB stays focused on Vipps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds comment from DNB, details from Visa)

June 20 (Reuters) -

* Nordea Bank launched Apple Pay to its customers in Norway on Wednesday, it said in a statement

* Visa separately said Apple Pay will also be available to Norwegian customers at Santander Bank, and soon also at Sbanken

* Norway’s biggest bank DNB said it had been in dialogue with Apple, but will so far not offer Apple Pay to its customers as it would rather concentrate on its self-made Vipps payment solution

* “We are aiming to develop Vipps further as a payment app, but we are happy to get back to Apple when the Norwegian market is more mature for mobile payments in stores,” a DNB spokesman told Reuters (Reporting By Camilla Knudsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
