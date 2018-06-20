UPDATE 2-Nordea launches Apple Pay in Norway, DNB stays focused on Vipps

(Adds quote, detail)

June 20 (Reuters) -

* Nordea Bank launched Apple Pay to its customers in Norway on Wednesday, it said in a statement

* Head of Personal Banking at Nordea’s Norwegian branch John Saetre said experience with Apple Pay in Denmark and Sweden has been positive, adding that the launch in Norway could attract new customers for Nordea

* Apple Pay is currently available to iPhone users in about one third of the shops in Norway, and is expected to include the majority of shops within two years, Saetre said

* Visa separately said Apple Pay will also be available to Norwegian customers at Santander Bank, and soon also at Sbanken

* Norway’s biggest bank DNB said it had been in dialogue with Apple, but will so far not offer Apple Pay to its customers as it would rather concentrate on its self-made Vipps payment solution

* “We are aiming to develop Vipps further as a payment app, but we are happy to get back to Apple when the Norwegian market is more mature for mobile payments in stores,” a DNB spokesman told Reuters

* Saetre said Nordea would continue to cooperate with Vipps, “but our main task is to offer the best solutions for our customers, and then it is up to the customers to choose” (Reporting By Camilla Knudsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)